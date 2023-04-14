PTI responsible for current inflation & problems: Amjad Afridi

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party's Secretary Information Amjad Khan Afridi said Friday that PTI government has left the country on the brink of bankruptcy and is responsible for the current inflation and problems.

He also held Imran Khan and PTI responsible for the new wave of terrorism in the country.

In a statement, he said that the People's Party is fully prepared for elections if they were to be held tomorrow. He questioned the possibility of having separate elections for Punjab, Pakhtunkhwa, and other provinces in the current circumstances.

Regarding the Swat operation, he praised PPP and the coalition government for handling it properly and resettling the displaced people.

He said that the People's Party and other political parties are fully committed to the elections and consider the Constitution as their first priority.