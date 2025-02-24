PTI responsible for damaging system: Afzal

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2025 | 11:46 PM

Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), was responsible for damaging political and democratic system in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), was responsible for damaging political and democratic system in the country.

The PTI founder had to leave the government after no-confidence move, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The PTI leaders had started drive against the national institutions to regain power, he said. PTI had introduced the culture of undemocratic and uncivilized language through public meetings and rallies, he added.

PTI founder should ask pardon from entire nation for misdeeds, he said. The PTI had also found involved in May 9, riots, he stated.

In reply to a question about election reforms, he said political parties including Opposition should sit together for discussing public interest matters at the forum of parliament.

