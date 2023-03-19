PTI responsible for economic crisis, says PPP leader

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister of State and acting provincial president PPP Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha has said that the country is facing the prevailing economic crisis and inflation due to the policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He was addressing a public meeting held on the occasion of the joining of the prominent political activist Mian Rashid Ali Shah Kakakhel, his family and associates in PPP in district Nowshera on Sunday.

He said that PTI chief Imran Khan was responsible for the economic crisis in the country, saying that if the present government have not assumed power then the situation would have become further worsened and irreparable.

The PPP stalwart termed political stability inevitable for economic stability and said Imran's politics revolved around his own interest.

He said that it is very unfortunate that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have supported a leader, which himself is a taking rest in the drawing room and seeking sacrifices from his political workers. He said that genuine statesmen always lead from the front and never hide from arrest.

Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha said that PTI during its rule in the province had committed record corruption and emptied the public exchequer.

He urged the PPP workers to set aside their differences and joined hands for strengthening the party and revives its lost glory. He was confident that after the coming general elections, PPP will form the government in the country.

He welcomed Mian Rashid Ali Shah Kakakhel, his family and associates into the party fold and assured them that they will never be disappointed by the PPP leadership.