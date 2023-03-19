UrduPoint.com

PTI Responsible For Economic Crisis, Says PPP Leader

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2023 | 10:10 PM

PTI responsible for economic crisis, says PPP leader

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister of State and acting provincial president PPP Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha has said that the country is facing the prevailing economic crisis and inflation due to the policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He was addressing a public meeting held on the occasion of the joining of the prominent political activist Mian Rashid Ali Shah Kakakhel, his family and associates in PPP in district Nowshera on Sunday.

He said that PTI chief Imran Khan was responsible for the economic crisis in the country, saying that if the present government have not assumed power then the situation would have become further worsened and irreparable.

The PPP stalwart termed political stability inevitable for economic stability and said Imran's politics revolved around his own interest.

He said that it is very unfortunate that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have supported a leader, which himself is a taking rest in the drawing room and seeking sacrifices from his political workers. He said that genuine statesmen always lead from the front and never hide from arrest.

Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha said that PTI during its rule in the province had committed record corruption and emptied the public exchequer.

He urged the PPP workers to set aside their differences and joined hands for strengthening the party and revives its lost glory. He was confident that after the coming general elections, PPP will form the government in the country.

He welcomed Mian Rashid Ali Shah Kakakhel, his family and associates into the party fold and assured them that they will never be disappointed by the PPP leadership.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rashid Lead Nowshera Sunday Family From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

ADFD supports sustainable initiatives to enhance n ..

ADFD supports sustainable initiatives to enhance national industries’ global c ..

1 hour ago
 Sheikha Fatima receives Asma Al-Assad

Sheikha Fatima receives Asma Al-Assad

2 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives UAQ Ruler

Saud bin Saqr receives UAQ Ruler

2 hours ago
 Guided by Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision and leade ..

Guided by Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision and leadership, Dubai is steadily reinf ..

2 hours ago
 Al Faqaa Police Station maintains perfect security ..

Al Faqaa Police Station maintains perfect security and safety record over four y ..

2 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed approves guidelines developed ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed approves guidelines developed by Dubai Sports Council for s ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.