PTI responsible for inflation, economic crisis: akistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz on Monday said that the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was responsible for current inflation and economic crisis in the country.

The four year rule of PTI was full of rampant corruption and bad governance, she said adding that nothing was done for the welfare of the people except giving them hollow slogans.

Speaking during a meeting of the party spokespersons chaired by her, Maryam Nawaz said that baseless promises of providing millions of jobs and houses were made by the PTI but not a single job or house was provided practically.

She said that PTI chief Imran Khan claimed to end corruption in 90 days whereas the country went 14 grade up in corruption index during PTI tenure.

Commenting on 10 point agenda given by PTI chief, she said these were only lies like past as he did not have any agenda for the people.

Maryam Nawaz said that real objective of PTI chief was to protect himself from cases registered against him. Irrefutable evidences were there against Imran Khan in cases including Toshakhana, Tyrian and foreign funding, she added.

She said that the people had rejected the negative politics of PTI.

The meeting reviewed party stance and policies in detail and decision was taken to present the facts before the people.

It was also decided to tell the people facts about four year corrupt rule of the PTI which resulted in economic devastation.