Open Menu

PTI Responsible For Keeping Away Youth From Politics: Kaira

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2023 | 12:20 PM

PTI responsible for keeping away youth from politics: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira on Saturday said that the youth of the country were kept away from the politics after misguiding them through showing misleading advertisements by the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the habits of institutions and departments would slow steady become right it was not possible to settle things abruptly adding that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and all other political parties needed to stand united on 'Charter of Democracy'.

Replying to a question, he said that delaying elections would not be favorable for the country's stability and PML-N was also not in favor of delaying the process at any cost. "The caretaker setup has a huge responsibility to run a country in an appropriate manner," he added.

"In the caretaker setup, politicians need to come and participate in it and perform with a huge responsibility. As most of the politicians are performing their responsibilities beyond the limits, however, the country's stability lies in the Constitution and rule of law", he concluded.

C:zkz/P:zkz/L:tsw/E:tsw/I:mic/R:mic\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Qamar Zaman Kaira Gilgit Baltistan Pakistan Peoples Party All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PM hopeful of finalizing caretaker PM’s name tod ..

PM hopeful of finalizing caretaker PM’s name today

21 minutes ago
 President asks PM Shehbaz, Raja Riaz to propose ca ..

President asks PM Shehbaz, Raja Riaz to propose caretaker PM

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2023

3 hours ago
 PPP to organize Independence Day rallies on Aug 14 ..

PPP to organize Independence Day rallies on Aug 14 in district headquarters of S ..

13 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Committee for FNC Elections 2023 emphasi ..

Abu Dhabi Committee for FNC Elections 2023 emphasises centres&#039; preparedness ..

13 hours ago
ADX’s profits total AED43 billion in one week, H ..

ADX’s profits total AED43 billion in one week, H1 results continue momentum

13 hours ago
 Youth are an essential pillar for building a susta ..

Youth are an essential pillar for building a sustainable future: DoE Chairman

13 hours ago
 President calls for adoption of universal values t ..

President calls for adoption of universal values to promote interfaith harmony, ..

13 hours ago
 Polish govt plays anti-EU, anti-German card ahead ..

Polish govt plays anti-EU, anti-German card ahead of polls

13 hours ago
 Improving living standard of common man - a top pr ..

Improving living standard of common man - a top priority of AJK Govt: Anwaar ul ..

13 hours ago
 Evenepoel becomes youngest world time trial champi ..

Evenepoel becomes youngest world time trial champion

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan