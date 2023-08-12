PTI responsible for keeping away youth from politics: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira on Saturday said that the youth of the country were kept away from the politics after misguiding them through showing misleading advertisements by the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the habits of institutions and departments would slow steady become right it was not possible to settle things abruptly adding that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and all other political parties needed to stand united on 'Charter of Democracy'.

Replying to a question, he said that delaying elections would not be favorable for the country's stability and PML-N was also not in favor of delaying the process at any cost. "The caretaker setup has a huge responsibility to run a country in an appropriate manner," he added.

"In the caretaker setup, politicians need to come and participate in it and perform with a huge responsibility. As most of the politicians are performing their responsibilities beyond the limits, however, the country's stability lies in the Constitution and rule of law", he concluded.

