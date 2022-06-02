UrduPoint.com

PTI Responsible For Load-shedding, Inflation: Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2022 | 11:26 PM

PTI responsible for load-shedding, inflation: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Thursday said that the previous PTI government was responsible for load-shedding and inflation in the country as they did not pay attention to real issues of the people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Thursday said that the previous PTI government was responsible for load-shedding and inflation in the country as they did not pay attention to real issues of the people.

Talking to the media in Gujranwala, the chief minister said he saluted the nation for not paying heed to PTI's sit-in, adding, the nation would also ignore them in future.

Law would take its course against them if they tried to create anarchy in the name of protest, he said, adding that the PTI hatched conspiracies against the institutions which would not be allowed.

He said the PTI government set worst examples of corruption and mismanagement.

Imran Khan, even, estranged friendly countries and hurling accusations at the EU in meetings was no politics, he remarked. The nation had recognised the real face of Imran Khan, he added.

The CM said that a political long march may be carried out but anarchy was contained in PTI march.

He added that Muhammad Ashraf's case would be made an example as mob justice could not be allowed. Those responsible would be taken to task and action would be taken against those who showed negligence.

The CM said he met with the bereaved family and maintained that the occurrence of such incidents was a matter of concern for all.

"We should promote the norms of tolerance in society," he stated.

The CM added that PML-N established a medical college in Gujranwala while a 405-bed teaching hospital would be made functional in a few months. Work was in progress to link Gujranwala with the motorway, he disclosed. The government had procured four million metric tonnes of wheat at the rate of Rs2,200 per maund and a Rs160 subsidy was given on the 10 kg flour bag.

He said that price control committees had been made functional in districts and announced to visit districts. The real crusade was overcoming unemployment and poverty, he added and maintained that a program would be started to provide free cancer medicines. Cheap medicines would also be provided to the common man and Pakistan would be made prosperous by restoring the economy, he added.

To a question, the CM stated that he still held a majority in Punjab Assembly. It was proven earlier and would be proved again, he maintained.

Every effort was being made to give relief to the masses despite difficulties, he replied to another question. Federal Minister Khurram Dastgir, Provincial Minister Ataullah Tarar and others were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Motorway Long March Visit Man Gujranwala Progress Price Khurram Dastgir Khan March May Cancer Family Media All Government Wheat Million Punjab Assembly Flour

Recent Stories

Govt takes inevitable decision, raises petroleum p ..

Govt takes inevitable decision, raises petroleum prices to strike deal with IMF: ..

2 minutes ago
 French Diplomats Stage Rare Protest Against Minist ..

French Diplomats Stage Rare Protest Against Ministerial Overhaul

2 minutes ago
 Tulsa Shooting Suspect Bought Rifle on Day of Mass ..

Tulsa Shooting Suspect Bought Rifle on Day of Massacre to Kill His Doctor - Poli ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan regards Italy as a good friend and reliab ..

Pakistan regards Italy as a good friend and reliable partner: Qamar Zaman Kaira ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt to expand provision of subsidy on food items: ..

Govt to expand provision of subsidy on food items: Musadik Malik

2 minutes ago
 Netherlands' Wadden Islands Oppose Joint Dutch, Fr ..

Netherlands' Wadden Islands Oppose Joint Dutch, French Gas Drilling in North Sea ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.