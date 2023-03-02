UrduPoint.com

PTI Responsible For Rising Inflation: PPP Leader

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2023 | 11:25 PM

PTI responsible for rising inflation: PPP leader

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain on Thursday said that the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was responsible for the rising inflation due to which the poor people suffered

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain on Thursday said that the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was responsible for the rising inflation due to which the poor people suffered.

In a statement, he said that due to inflation, people were suffering from mental and physical torture.

He said the current government inherited inflation as the PTI regime deteriorated the financial condition of the country.

Pakistan's reputation has been tarnished by unfair dealings with the IMF and other financial institutions by the previous government, Chaudhry Nizam said.

He said that the one who used to call others thieves became exposed before the general public.

