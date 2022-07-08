UrduPoint.com

PTI Responsible Of Current Inflation, Deteriorating Economic Situation: Kundi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2022 | 04:40 PM

PTI responsible of current inflation, deteriorating economic situation: Kundi

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Dawar Khan Kundi on Friday held the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) responsible for current inflation and deteriorating economic situation in the country.

Talking to APP, he said PTI chief Imran Khan had befooled the masses, especially the young people with the slogans of so called 'change and accountability'.

Imran Khan has betrayed the whole nation and failed to deliver and fulfill his promises made with the people, he said.

He said the PTI government had misused the national resources besides taking record foreign loans in the history of the country.

Despite taking record foreign loans, no mega project was in credit of previous government, Dawar Kundi said.

He alleged that Imran Khan was an incapable and non-serious personality who after coming into power took every step against his sayings and slogans.

He said the PTI government remained busy in political victimization. However, he said, the duo nexus of Iman Khan and NAB Chairman failed to prove the corruption of single penny against the PML-N leadership.

"The former prime minister on one hand speaks against the corruption while on the other he bought the foreign gifts at steep discounts only to sell them abroad," he said.

