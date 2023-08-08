Open Menu

PTI Responsible To Away Youth From Politics: Kaira

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira Tuesday said the youth of the country becoming get away from politics the reason why Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan misguided youth by showing ad indulging them in their dreams.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the habits of institutions and departments would slow steady become right it was not possible to settle things abruptly adding that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and all other political parties need to stand united on 'Charter of Democracy'.

Replying to a question, he said that delaying elections would not be favorable for the country's stability and PML-N was also not in favor to delay the process at any cost. "The caretaker setup has a huge responsibility to run a country in an appropriate manner," he added.

"In the caretaker setup, politicians need to come and participate in it and perform with a huge responsibility. As most of the politicians are performing their responsibilities beyond the limits, however, the country's stability lies in the Constitution and rule of law", he concluded.

