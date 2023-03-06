Coordinator to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan said on Monday said that PTI was responsible for "creating political division in society and destroying the country's economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Coordinator to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan said on Monday said that PTI was responsible for "creating political division in society and destroying the country's economy".

Talking to a private news channel, he alleged the PTI had "deceived people on the hollow slogan of accountability and change" whereas country was placed 140 out of 180 in Corruption Perception Index Ranking in Imran's regime.

He further said that Imran Khan had refused to talk on the charter of economy while the incumbent coalition government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif just like the charter of democracy believed in charter of economy to get the country out of current crises.

He emphasized that political dialogue should always be open to take decisions on national interest and for people's well being, adding that political parties should develop consensus to bring economic stability to the country