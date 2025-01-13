PTI running away from £190 million scam due to involvement in corruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said on Monday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership was running away from mega corruption case of £ 190 million because they know that their hands were not clean and they were involved in corruption.

Addressing a press conference along with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Senator Talal Chaudhry that there was no example in the history of waiving off billions of rupees like this as black money was whitened through creation of a fraudulent trust.

He said the 190 million Pounds case was classic example of "robbing Peter to pay Paul".

The minister said that the verdict on 190 million pound case was supposed to be given today, but the accused fail to appear in the court.

The minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership had made a habit of not appearing in courts.

He reminded that the PTI had used delaying tactics for six years in foreign funding case. Similarly, he said in the Tosha Khana case also, they used delaying tactics and sought adjustments after adjustments.

"Sometimes the PTI leaders changed the lawyers, sometimes they changed the letters of attorney," the minister remarked.

He said that the innocent people never change attorneys and lawyers but it has been the practice of the PTI to use delaying tactics in court cases.

He asked why did they need to take a sealed envelope in the cabinet meeting and get its approval without opening it.

He said that the then cabinet approved £190m bribe issue without knowing the facts in a sealed envelope brought by Shahzad Akbar.

He remarked that 190 million pounds was a mega corruption case in the history of Pakistan and there was no example of such a big corruption in history.

He said that concession to the tycoon and diamond rings, land for Al-Qadir Trust were linked to this case.

"It was not just a coincidence, it was a well-thought-out plan", he said adding approval in a sealed envelope was taken by the one who is afraid.

The minister said that PTI Chief also rebuilt his house in Lahore from mega corruption.

Billions of rupees were collected from the person whose billions of rupees were written off by the federal cabinet, he said.

Replying to media persons, the minister said that founder of PTI might be in jail but why his spouse Bushra Bibi did not turn up. He said it was the discretion of the concerned judge to decide whether to announce verdict in the presence of the accused or otherwise.

He said that the PTI leadership was divided now and they do not see eye to eye on many matters.

Tarar remarked that the PTI had sown the seeds of mistrust and hatred among the nation but it was itself reaping its harvest.

He said that the judge could issue warrants for mandatory presence of an accused during the trial only. To another question, he said that Farha Gogi was wanted in many cases but she was co-accused only whereas founder of PTI was the main culprit.