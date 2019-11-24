PTI Sahiwal district office-bearers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) ::Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab Region President Ijaz Ahmad Chaudhry has announced Names of office-bearers of PTI district Sahiwal.

According to a notification, Rana Aftab Ahmad would be president, Rao Muhammad Aslam senior vice president, Noreezul Haq vice president, Sharif Minhas vice president, Faisal Jalal Dhakoo general secretary and Syed Rizwan Muzaffar would be additional general secretary.