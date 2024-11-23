Open Menu

PTI Says Islamabad March To Be Taken Out At All Costs

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 23, 2024 | 11:13 AM

Waqas Sheikh says they will break all barriers and reach D-Chowk

PESHAWAR : (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2024) The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership said that Islamabad march would be taken out on Sunday (tomorrow).

The PTI also announced peaceful sit-in at D-Chowk.

“We will break all barriers and reach D-Chowk,” said Waqas Sheikh, the PTI Central Information Secretary.

He said, “The Constitution grants the right to peaceful protest. We will not surrender under any circumstances,”.

On November 24, the entire nation will take to the streets.”

The meeting, chaired by PTI Chairman Barrister Gauhar, was held at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar.

The participants included Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, former President Arif Alvi, Shibli Faraz, Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram, and other senior leaders.

During the meeting, a final decision was made to proceed with the Islamabad march.

The PTI leadership resolved that the protest would take place at all costs, the sit-in would be staged at D-Chowk, and all obstacles would be overcome to reach the destination, emphasizing there would be no retreat this time.

