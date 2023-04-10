Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

PTI Scared Of Maryam Nawaz's Growing Popularity Among Masses: Minister For Information And Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2023 | 10:05 PM

PTI scared of Maryam Nawaz's growing popularity among masses: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its chairman Imran Khan were scared of the growing popularity of Maryam Nawaz among the masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its chairman Imran Khan were scared of the growing popularity of Maryam Nawaz among the masses.

She, in a tweet, said fear of Maryam Nawaz was obvious among those who were disowned by the public and afraid of going outside of their homes without any protection.

Lashing out at the PTI's activists for spreading fake news against Maryam Nawaz, the minister said it was the wife of Imran Khan who was involved in stealing gifts from Toshakhana and demanding five Karat diamond ring from a business tycoon.

It was only the wife of Imran Khan who came into the limelight for such news, she said, adding the PTI activists would never find such reports against Maryam Nawaz.

She said breaking news about corruption could only be attributed to Imran Khan who stole an expensive wristwatch from Toshakhana and hatched a conspiracy against the country by using a diplomatic cabel (cipher) to achieve his ulterior motives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Business Wife Maryam Aurangzeb From

Recent Stories

RPO reviews security arrangements for Pak-New Zeal ..

RPO reviews security arrangements for Pak-New Zealand matches at Pindi Stadium

9 minutes ago
 Ulema, Mashaykh term Muhammad bin Salman 'leader o ..

Ulema, Mashaykh term Muhammad bin Salman 'leader of peace'

3 minutes ago
 Yuan's Share on Russian Exchange Market Up to Reco ..

Yuan's Share on Russian Exchange Market Up to Record 39% in March - Russian Cent ..

10 minutes ago
 DIG for putting security high alert on Youm-e-Ali ..

DIG for putting security high alert on Youm-e-Ali to maintain peace, harmony

3 minutes ago
 World Bank, IMF spring meetings get underway in co ..

World Bank, IMF spring meetings get underway in complex economic environment

10 minutes ago
 Dubai Police team win NAS Wheelchair Basketball Ch ..

Dubai Police team win NAS Wheelchair Basketball Championship

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.