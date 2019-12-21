UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Secretary General Concerned Over Loss Of Precious Lives In Unprovoked Indian Firing At LoC

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 06:52 PM

PTI Secretary General concerned over loss of precious lives in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

Expressing grave concern over the fresh unprovoked shelling by Indian forces at LoC in Neelam valley, General Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Kashmir Raja Musadiq Khan has urged the international community to take notice of India's naked aggression on the civilian population in Azad Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) : Expressing grave concern over the fresh unprovoked shelling by Indian forces at LoC in Neelam valley, General Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Kashmir Raja Musadiq Khan has urged the international community to take notice of India's naked aggression on the civilian population in Azad Kashmir.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the PTI leader said on one hand Indian occupation forces had unleashed a reign of terror in occupied Kashmir, while on the other the unbridled and trigger happy Indian forces had been targeting civilian population on this side of the Line of Control.

Terming Indian belligerence as a threat to peace and security in the region, Raja Musadiq Khan said it was high time that the world community should play its much-needed role to deescalate tensions on the LoC besides holding the government of India accountable for the war crimes its forces had been committing against defenceless and unarmed civilians across the ceasefire line.

Meanwhile, hailing the Pakistan Armed forces for their befitting response to ceasefire violations by the Indian forces, he said a matching response by Pakistan Army in Neelum valley had forced the enemy to lick its wounds.

Lauding the sacrifices rendered by the people living in the villages adjacent to the LoC, Khan said the people of Neelum valley had made unforgettable sacrifices in the defence of their homeland.

He also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who had lost their dear ones during the recent shelling by Indian forces.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Army Neelam Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government

Recent Stories

Atif Aslam blessed with another child asks fans fo ..

12 minutes ago

&#039;UAE FA Retreat&#039; launches

26 minutes ago

Mural in Abu Dhabi showcases nation&#039;s diversi ..

26 minutes ago

‘I think Musharraf was not a traitor,’ Sheikh ..

31 minutes ago

COAS Bajwa meets PM Khan, discuss prevailing situa ..

33 minutes ago

China Says Vetoed UNSC Resolution on Cross-Border ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.