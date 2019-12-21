PTI Secretary General concerned over loss of precious lives in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

Expressing grave concern over the fresh unprovoked shelling by Indian forces at LoC in Neelam valley, General Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Kashmir Raja Musadiq Khan has urged the international community to take notice of India's naked aggression on the civilian population in Azad Kashmir

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the PTI leader said on one hand Indian occupation forces had unleashed a reign of terror in occupied Kashmir, while on the other the unbridled and trigger happy Indian forces had been targeting civilian population on this side of the Line of Control.

Terming Indian belligerence as a threat to peace and security in the region, Raja Musadiq Khan said it was high time that the world community should play its much-needed role to deescalate tensions on the LoC besides holding the government of India accountable for the war crimes its forces had been committing against defenceless and unarmed civilians across the ceasefire line.

Meanwhile, hailing the Pakistan Armed forces for their befitting response to ceasefire violations by the Indian forces, he said a matching response by Pakistan Army in Neelum valley had forced the enemy to lick its wounds.

Lauding the sacrifices rendered by the people living in the villages adjacent to the LoC, Khan said the people of Neelum valley had made unforgettable sacrifices in the defence of their homeland.

He also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who had lost their dear ones during the recent shelling by Indian forces.