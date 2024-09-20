PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s Jallo Park

(@Abdulla99267510)

Rally is scheduled to take place today (Saturday) at Jallo Park.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20th, 2024) After its major gathering in Islamabad, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has secured permission from the local administration to hold a rally in Lahore.

The event is scheduled to take place today (Saturday) at Jallo Park.

In compliance with a court directive, the Deputy Commissioner’s office issued a permit, stating that the rally, originally planned for Minar-e-Pakistan, will now be held at Jallo Park. According to the permit, the rally is allowed to proceed between 2 PM and 5 PM.

In the meantime, a delegation led by Opposition Leader Malik Ahmed Khan Bhuchar, accompanied by several Punjab Assembly members, visited Minar-e-Pakistan. They found the venue locked and heavily guarded by police, who denied them entry.

To prevent PTI from using the Minar-e-Pakistan site, the district administration has restricted public access and sealed the area with containers placed on all routes.

A significant police presence has been deployed around the location.

On the other hand, PTI’s preparations for the Lahore rally are in full swing. A caravan led by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is expected to depart from Swabi tomorrow morning, with each candidate instructed to bring 500 workers along.

Adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Barrister Saif, confirmed that preparations have been completed and that a large crowd would be traveling from Swabi to Lahore. He issued a warning to the government, advising them not to place obstacles in the way of this public procession, and urged Maryam Nawaz to maintain composure.

The Lahore High Court had earlier instructed the district administration to make a decision regarding PTI’s rally by 5 PM. In his written judgment, Justice Farooq Haider directed the Deputy Commissioner to act in accordance with the law. The court also declared that a petition seeking to block the rally was not maintainable and dismissed the case.