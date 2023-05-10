PTI Secy General Asad Umar arrested

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that it is not yet clear that in which case the PTI’s senior leader has been arrested.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar was arrested by Islamabad police on Wednesday from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC). Umar was taken into custody after he filed an application in the IHC, seeking directives for the release of party chairman Imran Khan.

It remains unclear as to the reason for Umar's arrest and he was shifted to an unknown location.

Several other PTI leaders, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Malaika Bokhari, were present at the IHC premises at the time of Umar's arrest. This incident happened a day after party chairman Imran Khan was arrested from the same court.

The situation is developing and more details about the reason for Asad Umar's arrest are yet to emerge.

(Details to Follow)