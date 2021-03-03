UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Seeks Disqualification Of Yousaf Raza Gillani; Files Petition In ECP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 03:00 PM

PTI seeks disqualification of Yousaf Raza Gillani; files petition in ECP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf has filed a petition in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking disqualification of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) joint Senate candidate, Yousaf Raza Gillani.

Talking to media, outside ECP, Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Farrukh Habib and PTI leader Kanwal Shauzab said that billions of rupees are spent to buy votes in senate elections.

Farrukh Habib said, Yousaf Raza Gillani committed corrupt practices and his son Ali Haider Gilani urged MNAs to waste their votes.

He said, a petition has been filed for Yousaf Raza Gillani's disqualification and now action in accordance with the law should be taken on corrupt practices.

Reacting to the video went viral on Tuesday he said that it showed how corrupt lawmakers drowned the country in debt and destroyed the country's morals.

Kanwal Shauzab said, the video has badly exposed the faces of so-called politicians and showing the shameful way in which the politicians buying and selling votes.

She claimed that whatever they (PDM) do PTI would emerge a largest party in senate polls.

She further criticized the trend of purchasing votes in Senate elections during the last senate elections and said it was a big question mark on the credibility of politicians who supported a corrupt system.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Yousaf Raza Gillani Election Commission Of Pakistan Ali Haider Gilani Buy Media Billion

Recent Stories

Karachi Kings win the toss, opt to bowl first agai ..

12 minutes ago

Emirati twins with rare disorder receive life-savi ..

36 minutes ago

PSL 6: Lahore-leg matches are likely to be shifted ..

44 minutes ago

JIMS to hold walk in connection with World TB Day

35 minutes ago

Dutch Police Investigate COVID-19 Testing Center B ..

35 minutes ago

Four media workers freed after being held in Ethio ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.