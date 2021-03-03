PTI seeks disqualification of Yousaf Raza Gillani; files petition in ECP

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf has filed a petition in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking disqualification of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) joint Senate candidate, Yousaf Raza Gillani.

Talking to media, outside ECP, Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Farrukh Habib and PTI leader Kanwal Shauzab said that billions of rupees are spent to buy votes in senate elections.

Farrukh Habib said, Yousaf Raza Gillani committed corrupt practices and his son Ali Haider Gilani urged MNAs to waste their votes.

He said, a petition has been filed for Yousaf Raza Gillani's disqualification and now action in accordance with the law should be taken on corrupt practices.

Reacting to the video went viral on Tuesday he said that it showed how corrupt lawmakers drowned the country in debt and destroyed the country's morals.

Kanwal Shauzab said, the video has badly exposed the faces of so-called politicians and showing the shameful way in which the politicians buying and selling votes.

She claimed that whatever they (PDM) do PTI would emerge a largest party in senate polls.

She further criticized the trend of purchasing votes in Senate elections during the last senate elections and said it was a big question mark on the credibility of politicians who supported a corrupt system.