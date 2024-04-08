Open Menu

PTI Seeks ECP Nod For Intra-party Election Validation

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2024 | 11:23 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed an application to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking certification to validate the legitimacy of its intra-party elections

PTI Chairman, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, has applied to the Election Commission to authenticate the intra-party elections, emphasizing that it's been over a month since the intra-party elections were held.

The petition notes that despite the Election Commission issuing intra-party election certificates to other political parties, it should promptly issue the certificate for PTI's elections since no objections have been raised.

