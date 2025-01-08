PTI seeks funds from assemblies’ members, ticketholders

(@Abdulla99267510)

Sources say Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) faces a severe financial crisis

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sought millions of rupees in funds from its assemblies’ members and ticket holders, the sources said on Wednesday.

The sources said that the PTI is currently facing a severe financial crisis as the employees associated with the party were not receiving their salaries for the past three months.

In response, the party launched an urgent fundraising campaign.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) asked its assembly members and ticket holders to contribute an annual amount of Rs240,000.

The sources said that Aamir Dogar and parliamentary leaders were assigned the task to collect the funds.

A letter issued in this regard instructed assembly members and ticket holders to submit the funds in two installments.

The sources further revealed that the decision to collect funds was made on the directive of PTI founder Imran Khan.

“The correspondence from the PTI chairman, secretary general and additional secretary general has been sent, with focus on the point that the party is going through the most challenging financial crisis in its history,” they added.