Open Menu

PTI Seeks Legal Remedy In Missing Worker Case

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2024 | 09:21 PM

PTI seeks legal remedy in missing worker case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking recovery of its some missing workers The petition, filed by PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan, listed 16 missing workers, some of whom have been recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking recovery of its some missing workers The petition, filed by PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan, listed 16 missing workers, some of whom have been recovered.

The petition requested the court to order for immediate steps to ensure the safety of PTI workers.

Additionally, the petition demanded that for effective measures to avert such incidents in the future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

3 hours ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

3 hours ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

3 hours ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

3 hours ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

3 hours ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

3 hours ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

3 hours ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

3 hours ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

3 hours ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

3 hours ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

3 hours ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan