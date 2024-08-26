PTI seeks legal remedy in missing worker case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking recovery of its some missing workers The petition, filed by PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan, listed 16 missing workers, some of whom have been recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking recovery of its some missing workers The petition, filed by PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan, listed 16 missing workers, some of whom have been recovered.

The petition requested the court to order for immediate steps to ensure the safety of PTI workers.

Additionally, the petition demanded that for effective measures to avert such incidents in the future.