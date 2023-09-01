Open Menu

PTI Senator Aon Abbas Buppi Quits Politics

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 01, 2023 | 06:39 PM

Buppi condemns May 9 riots and emphasizes the inseparable bond between Pakistan army and the nation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Aon Abbas Buppi made a significant announcement on Friday, declaring his decision to part ways with the party following the riots that erupted on May 9th in the wake of the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a formal statement, Senator Aon Abbas Buppi disclosed his resignation from the PTI South Punjab chairmanship and his intention to take a hiatus from the realm of politics.

Expressing his strong condemnation of the May 9th riots, which unfolded subsequent to the arrest of PTI leader Imran Khan, Aon Abbas Buppi emphasized the inseparable bond between Pakistan army and the nation.

Since May 9th, several other PTI members, including former cabinet ministers such as Aamir Kiani and Malik Amin Aslam, have also chosen to part ways with Imran Khan due to the violence that erupted, even extending to military installations.

The outbreak of violent clashes occurred throughout Pakistan after the arrest of former Prime Minister and PTI chief Imran Khan at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on a fateful Tuesday.

Protests were staged in both remote and major cities as PTI party workers expressed their discontent over their chairman's arrest. The regions of Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad sought the assistance of the armed forces to maintain law and order.

It may be mentioned here that during a protest by PTI workers, there were incidents of attacks on army installations and the residence of the Corps Commander in Lahore.

