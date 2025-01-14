PTI Senator Denies Involvement Of Party Head In £190 Million Scandal
Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2025 | 07:01 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Leader of the opposition in Senate, Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday denied the involvement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s founder in the 190 million Pounds case, saying the amount was not deposited into his accounts.
Speaking on a point of order in the Senate regarding the £190 million case, he claimed that “not a single penny” was deposited into the accounts of the PTI founder or his spouse.
Senator Faraz expressed regret over non-production of PTI’s incarcerated member Senator Ejaz Chaudhary despite production orders.
