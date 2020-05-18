(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PTI Senator Faisal Javed Monday expressed his governments' commitment for revival of film and drama industry with long-term policies which would have a positive impact on entertainment industry in future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :PTI Senator Faisal Javed Monday expressed his governments' commitment for revival of film and drama industry with long-term policies which would have a positive impact on entertainment industry in future.

Talking to a private news channel, Faisal said that the revival of the quality drama would immensely contribute to the promotion of Pakistani culture, its heritage, scenic beauty, screen tourism and our Islamic values.

He stressed that good writers should be encouraged so that they could produce quality work and re-telecast evergreen old dramas of ptv to sensitize the new generation about standards and quality of programmes the PTV used to telecast for viewers education..

He also appreciated the popular Turkish serial, ' Ertugrul Ghazi which is reviving the forgotten Islamic traditions, values, and struggles faced by previous nations.

He said no doubt drama "Ertugrul Ghazi' has been received overwhelming response from the Pakistani viewers.

Faisal Javed also thanked Turkish government and said it is an honor for Pakistan to broadcast such a great masterpiece.

He admired quality production values, talented actors who take their roles very seriously and directors that knows how to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

Faisal said that the most notable lessons from this serial is maintain your orientation towards establishing justice, protect the innocent, trust in Allah and the art to never give up.

He said the promotion of Pakistani culture is the top priority of the government as it would provide more funds for the film policies and its reviving industry.

He said that the announcement of Film and Cultural Policy is big step towards promotion and revival of cinemas and all types of arts in the country.

He says "our youth" should watch Ertugrul drama, so that they can learn to differentiate between the real Islamic culture.

Broadcasting the Turkish dramas have boosted PTV's popularity and its a gifted serial for PTV and its credit goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

I would suggest to Pakistani producers to produce meaningful films or dramas like Ertugrul Ghazi' which should give a message to the viewers regarding positive change, impart good cultural values, build their minds and spread knowledge of religion, instead of teaching people how to fight with each other, he added.

He also criticised that the opposition should stop criticising government and work with positivities for the great interest of the country.