PTI Senator Moves IHC For Production Order

Published February 11, 2025 | 07:57 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ijaz Ahmed Chaudhry on Tuesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for production order to attend the senate session

Ijaz Chaudhry has filed the petition through his lawyer Dr. Babar Awan Advocate. The petitioner adopted the stance that he was arrested in a case pertaining to the incidents of May 9.

He said that he is currently at Lahore Jail, adding that being a senator it is his right to attend the senate session.

He prayed the court he should be allowed to attend every senate session and joint session of the Parliament.

The petitioner has named Interior Ministry, Secretary Senate, Inspector General Jails Punjab, Superintendent Lahore Jail and IGP Islamabad police as respondents in the case.

