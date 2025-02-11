PTI Senator Moves IHC For Production Order
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2025 | 07:57 PM
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ijaz Ahmed Chaudhry on Tuesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for production order to attend the senate session
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ijaz Ahmed Chaudhry on Tuesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for production order to attend the senate session.
Ijaz Chaudhry has filed the petition through his lawyer Dr. Babar Awan Advocate. The petitioner adopted the stance that he was arrested in a case pertaining to the incidents of May 9.
He said that he is currently at Lahore Jail, adding that being a senator it is his right to attend the senate session.
He prayed the court he should be allowed to attend every senate session and joint session of the Parliament.
The petitioner has named Interior Ministry, Secretary Senate, Inspector General Jails Punjab, Superintendent Lahore Jail and IGP Islamabad police as respondents in the case.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed, Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister discuss strengthening coop ..
Kashmiri martyrs' supreme sacrifices remembered, International Community urged t ..
Sanghar: Oversight committee meeting on education reforms held
Pakistan, Bahrain have vast opportunities to explore in investment trade, busine ..
Kashmiris honor Shaheed Maqbool Butt's 41st martyrdom anniversary with renewed p ..
KPK health department seeks annual performance reports from MTI's
PTI senator moves IHC for production order
Ways discussed to resolve Multan traffic issues
Another big drug supplier arrested from Pirwadhai
Jail hospitals being upgraded: DC
Steps taken to increase revenue of WWB shops: Provincial Minister for Labor, Faz ..
DG Agriculture Dept reviews preparation of historic Sibi Mela to start on Feb 13
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmiri martyrs' supreme sacrifices remembered, International Community urged to intervene2 seconds ago
-
Sanghar: Oversight committee meeting on education reforms held4 seconds ago
-
Pakistan, Bahrain have vast opportunities to explore in investment trade, business sectors: Ayaz5 seconds ago
-
KPK health department seeks annual performance reports from MTI's3 minutes ago
-
PTI senator moves IHC for production order3 minutes ago
-
Ways discussed to resolve Multan traffic issues3 minutes ago
-
Another big drug supplier arrested from Pirwadhai3 minutes ago
-
Jail hospitals being upgraded: DC3 minutes ago
-
Steps taken to increase revenue of WWB shops: Provincial Minister for Labor, Fazal Shakoor Khan10 minutes ago
-
DG Agriculture Dept reviews preparation of historic Sibi Mela to start on Feb 1310 minutes ago
-
Two held with 14kg drugs10 minutes ago
-
Business community expects streamline trade procedures, elimination of non-tariff barriers during Er ..34 minutes ago