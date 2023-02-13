UrduPoint.com

PTI Senator Shaukat Tarin Booked In Sedition Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 13, 2023 | 03:19 PM

The Federal Investigation Agency has filed the case against Shaukat Tarin over charges of making attempt to sabotage IMF agreement.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13rd, 2023) Federal Investigation Agency on Monday registered a sedition case against former finance minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Shaukat Tarin over allegations of making attempt to sabotage negotiations between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The FIA registered against the former finance minister under Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) after an alleged audio leak went viral on the social media.

The FIA said that the audio leak was based on bad intention and provocation.

On Sunday, Rana Sanaullah said that the federal government gave a go-ahead to arrest the former finance minister after the agency sought permission to arrest Tarin.

The development took place after the FIA completed its investigation against Tarin and his leaked audios involving the former Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finance ministers.

The PTI leader allegedly made telephone calls to former Punjab and KP finance ministers asking them to write letters to the IMF withdrawing from the commitment for the surplus budget ahead of the IMF meeting.

Tarin allegedly asked former Punjab finance minister Mohsin Leghari to write to IMF and withdraw from the deal, suggesting him to tell the lender that the commitment Punjab made was pre-floods and now the province could not honour it due to unprecedented losses.

Tarin said that this could not go on further and the party could not bear being "mistreated" and not respond. "We cannot be blackmailed," the PTI leader said.

Tarin could be heard in another audio while asking former KP finance minister Taimur Jhagra if he had written the letter.

