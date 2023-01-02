UrduPoint.com

PTI Senator Swati Once Again Secures Bail From IHC In Tweets Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 02, 2023 | 01:43 PM

PTI Senator Swati once again secures bail from IHC in Tweets case

Chief Justice Amir Farooq has announced the verdict on bail plea of the PTI leader in the controversial Tweets case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 2nd, 2023) Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted post-arrest bail to PTI Senator Azam Swati in controversial tweet case.

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq announced the verdict after hearing arguments of both sides.

The CJ directed him to deposit Rs200,000 as surety bond against his bail.

Earlier, the CJ reserved verdict on the bail plea of PTI leader Swati.

Advocate Babar Awan represented Swati in the case. Awan said that Swati's son wants to put his viewpoint before the court.

Swati’s son, however, was present there in the court who said, “My father had written a letter and I want to read it with the court's permission,”.

Chief Justice Farooq observed that the letter was present before the court, and remarked that a larger bench would be formed to settle this matter once and for all.

Advocate Awan asked the court to look into the matter today but the court observed that a larger bench could not be constituted today.

Swati’s son, meanwhile, withdrew the letter of no-confidence against IHC Chief Justice.

A law officer representing the Federal government appeared before the court and requested it to grant him some time to present arguments.

The judge asked the FIA about challan in the case to which the agency said that it was already filed on December 24, 2022 and the case would be heard on January 3.

The deputy attorney general submitted that the PTI senator had already been booked in a case but he committed the crime again.

The FIA told the court that Swati did not surrender his Twitter account. At this, the judge observed that the investigating agency itself ended the physical remand.

The judge asked, “Is there a chance of tampering?,”. On it, the FIA said that Swati did not deny the Tweet.

The PTI Senator has been in jail since November 27 after he was taken into custody for the second time for allegedly using abusive language against the state institutions.

He was booked in multiple cases across the country for his controversial tweets against senior military officers.

The senator, initially, was arrested by the FIA on October 13 after he posted a hateful and threatening message against the then-army chief, judiciary, and other state institutions on his official Twitter account.

He was granted bail in that case, but on November 27, the FIA arrested him again for using abusive language against the top military brass, including Gen (retd) Bajwa.

