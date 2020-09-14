PTI Senator Waleed Iqbal appeals opposition to support govt for approval of FATF bill

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Senator Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Waleed Iqbal Monday appealed the opposition parties should support government for the approval of a Bill of Financial Action Task Force (FATF), being presented in the next session of Parliament.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the legislation would set a positive example if we adopt a consensus and conveying the message that all political parties are on the same page for the sake of the country.

He said the opposition parties are trying to blackmail the government over the passage of bills related to FATF but government would never grant National Reconciliation Order (NRO) to those elements found involved in money laundering and corruption cases.

He said that the government is correcting the mistakes of the past while the opposition is using the forum of Parliament to save its own politics.

Replying a Question regarding the two rejected bills in last sessions, he regretted that the opposition always tried to obstruct every legislation, adding, the opposition will get tough time and the government won't come in their blackmailing.

He advised opposition that they should set aside their personal interests over national interests and they should joint hands with government for approving FATA related bills.