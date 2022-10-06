Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senators on Thursday stayed away from the joint session of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) addressed by President Dr Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senators on Thursday stayed away from the joint session of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) addressed by President Dr Arif Alvi.

The PTI members of the National Assembly (MNAs) have already tendered their resignations, while its senators did not attend the joint session.

President Alvi addressed the session, marking the last parliamentary year of the incumbent National Assembly.