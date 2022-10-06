UrduPoint.com

PTI Senators Boycott Parliament's Joint Session

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2022 | 06:46 PM

PTI senators boycott Parliament's joint session

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senators on Thursday stayed away from the joint session of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) addressed by President Dr Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senators on Thursday stayed away from the joint session of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) addressed by President Dr Arif Alvi.

The PTI members of the National Assembly (MNAs) have already tendered their resignations, while its senators did not attend the joint session.

President Alvi addressed the session, marking the last parliamentary year of the incumbent National Assembly.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Parliament From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab orders making anti-dengue ca ..

Chief Minister Punjab orders making anti-dengue campaign more effective

47 seconds ago
 Russian Prime Minister to Attend Eurasian Intergov ..

Russian Prime Minister to Attend Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Armenia O ..

48 seconds ago
 EPD to start pilot project of 'weather generators' ..

EPD to start pilot project of 'weather generators' for smog control

50 seconds ago
 2,368,284 calls received at 15 helpline during Sep ..

2,368,284 calls received at 15 helpline during September

51 seconds ago
 PITB to develop Human Resource & Finance Managemen ..

PITB to develop Human Resource & Finance Management Systems for TEPA for Workflo ..

1 hour ago
 Malala Yousafzai joins Joyland as executive produc ..

Malala Yousafzai joins Joyland as executive producer

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.