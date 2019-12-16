PTI senior leader from UK calls on CM Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :A senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from the United Kingdom (UK) Chaudhry Aftab called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed problems being faced by the expatriate Pakistanis.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM termed expatriates a precious asset of the country and assured that their problems would be solved on priority basis.

The Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) has been activated to help solve problems of Pakistanis living abroad, he said and added that the district committees of the OPC Punjab had also been constituted and overseas Pakistanis would be given the best facilities.

The chief minister reiterated that expatriates' role in strengthening of national economy could not be ignored. The Punjab government would continue to protect properties and legal rights of the expatriate Pakistanis, concluded Usman Buzdar.

Chaudhry Aftab invited the chief minister to visit UK, and the chief minister promised to visit Britain as early as possible.