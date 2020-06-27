UrduPoint.com
PTI Senior Leader Rai Azizullah Calls On Abdul Aleem Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 03:54 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) -:Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Rai Azizullah met Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan here on Saturday and discussed political and other matters.

During the meeting, Aleem Khan said the country was moving on the right track under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the government had inherited numerous problems and the Prime Minister had given strong economic policy to the country to pull the country out of challenges.

Aleem Khan said that people were facing consequences of the mistakes of past rulers.

He said that in Punjab, far-reaching result-oriented policy was being introduced to strengthen the food sector, adding that province had sufficient wheat to meet the requirement.

Solid policy was also being evolved for the stability of wheat and flourprices, he added.

