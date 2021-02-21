PTI senior leaders condole death of Majid Mehr

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) ::Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders led by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz visited the Goindkey village Daska, here on Sunday night and condoled with the family of Majid Mehr.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, PTI leader Usman Dar and Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq also accompanied the federal minister.

PTI candidate for NA-75 Ali Asjad Malhi, PTI local leaders Umer Dar and Mumtaz Cheema were also present on this occasion.

They offered Fateha for the departed soul.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI worker Majid was killed in a firing incident during NA-75, Sialkot-IV, Daska by-election day.