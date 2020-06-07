PTI sets model of good governance: Kanwal Shauzab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Kanwal Shauzab on Sunday said opposition leaders should laud Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking wise decisions amid pandemic crisis to strengthen the economy.

Total lockdown was never a solution as millions of people would lose their jobs or businesses, only safety measures and precautions would contain the novel contagion, she remarked while talking to a private news channel.

The Federal government has set up a hospital of one thousands beds in a short period of time to serve masses, she mentioned.

''Provincial governments were free to take steps in serving people after 18 amendment, but Pakistan People Party's chairman Bilawal Bhutto is waiting for next general elections to befool the masses'',she said.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) set an example of good governance in KPK during Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz government regime, she replied to a query.

She further added that all political parties should avoid filthy politics of character assassination but PTI government never allowed anyone to marr national image.