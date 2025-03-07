PTI should adopt responsible political approach to strengthen democracy: SAPM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Huzaifa Rahman Friday urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to adopt a mature and responsible political approach and focus on strengthening democracy and stability in Pakistan.

In an exclusive interview with ptv news channel, he expressed optimism about Pakistan's economic progress, stating that the country is moving towards economic stability and things are heading in the right direction, however, he criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party's agenda, alleging that it is designed to harm the country.

He further emphasized that a strong democracy and political stability are crucial for the country's progress and prosperity.

Responding to a query,he emphasized that if PTI wants a commission, they should demand one that equally addresses PML-N's reservations since 2018, ensuring a fair and impartial investigation.

The Advisor pointed out that PTI consistently demands favorable results, and if they do not get their way, they resort to raising a hue and cry, refusing to accept the outcomes, which is a clear display of their hypocritical stance.

He further strongly criticized PTI, accusing them of damaging the country's institutional reputation during their tenure in government and creating uncertainty by destabilizing the country.

He urged PTI to adopt a collaborative approach and work with the government to strengthen democracy, emphasizing that this is the need of the hour.