PTI Should Be Awarded Punishment On May 9 Incident: Khurram Dastgir

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2023 | 06:20 PM

PTI should be awarded punishment on May 9 incident: Khurram Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan on Tuesday said the punishment should be awarded to PTI workers and leaders for violating the law and order in the country on May 9.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PTI chief has promoted the politics of agitation during the period of last four years, adding that May 9 incidents have eliminated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from the country's politics as its leaders and party workers were found guilty of committing crimes by attacking state institutions.

Replying to a question, he said there is no rift among the coalition groups the PML-N despite political differences is running the affairs of the government in a befitting manner.

Under the democratic system, he said difference of opinion is the beauty of politics and a routine matter.

