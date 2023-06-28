Open Menu

PTI Should Be Punished For May 9 Attacks: Political Leaders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2023 | 12:30 AM

PTI should be punished for May 9 attacks: Political leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI), should be awarded punishment for attacking national installations.

PTI leaders and workers had been found involved in sabotaging the peace of the country on May 9, he said while talking to ptv.

Commenting on the agreement with IMF, he hoped that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would gain success in completing the 9th review program with IMF.

To a question about meeting political party leaders with Nawaz Sharif, he said, the former prime minister would have a discussion with them for strengthening the charter of democracy, and upcoming general elections.

He said that PML-N would win the next elections with a thumping majority.

Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar of Baluchistan Awami Party said the culprits behind May 9 incident must be given exemplary punishment as per the law.

Meanwhile, Abid Qayyum Salehri a senior economic expert lauded the government's efforts for taking initiatives for the revival of the economy and fulfilling the requirement of the IMF.

