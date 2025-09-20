PTI should continue its participation in parliamentary standing committees: Senator Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Friday stressed that political actors must act responsibly within democratic institutions.

According to a private news channel, he urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership to engage constructively through parliamentary channels.

PTI should continue its participation in parliamentary standing committees, saying the panels constitute the “soul” of Parliament.

The PML-N senator said that if PTI is present in Parliament it is better that the party also remains represented on standing committees, and that PTI should perform its democratic role, he said.

Asked about PTI's objective behind such moves, he questioned whether the aim was to push a progressing Pakistan into another major crisis.

He added that the likely outcome would be “another big failure, another great disgrace.”