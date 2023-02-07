PTI should participate in All-Parties Conference: Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique

Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has said on Tuesday that Tehreek-e-Insaaf should show seriousness to participate in the All-Parties Conference keeping in view the challenges being faced by the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has said on Tuesday that Tehreek-e-Insaaf should show seriousness to participate in the All-Parties Conference keeping in view the challenges being faced by the country.

Talking to the media after appearing in the accountability court, he said all the political parties should play a constructive role with a unanimous stance for eliminating terrorism and uplifting the economic condition of the country.

Terming APC a great initiative, he said it was the need of the hour that all political as well as religious leaders should work together to help the country come out of its current dilemma.

To another question related to provincial assemblies' elections, he said separate elections will cause chaos in the country and in his personal view, the provincial and general elections should be held simultaneously in the country.