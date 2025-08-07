Open Menu

PTI Should Prioritize National Interest Over Personal Agendas: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 09:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Thursday urged the opposition, particularly Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to move beyond personal agendas and prioritize a nation-first approach.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that dialogue offers had been extended in the past and remain open even now for all political parties, including PTI.

"But seriousness and sincerity are required. It's time to think about Pakistan, not personal gain or unrest," he stressed.

He criticized the founder of PTI for introducing abusive rhetoric and baseless allegations into national politics.

He said that on Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir (Kashmir Exploitation Day) should have been used to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Instead, PTI used the day to fuel political unrest.

He further said that the entire nation would celebrate the upcoming Independence Day on August 14 with unity, while PTI would likely remain on the streets for personal political motives.

“They remain stuck in the politics of self-interest, violence and division,” he said.

