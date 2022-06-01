PTI should refrain from playing games against country: Attaullah Tarar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should refrain from playing games against the country.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the PTI was ruthlessly using the government resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government and the KP government was encouraging its police to use it against the federation.

He said that law and order was destroyed during last failed long march of PTI, adding that protection of life and property of the people was government's responsibility. The law would take its course against those who damaged government property, he warned. "We stand like a rock with the policemen and officers" he said.

The minister said the Chief Minister Punjab had issued instructions to the Advocate General for the legal assistance of the police officers.

He said the PTI played havoc with the economy, these people wanted to spread anarchy in the country. "We will establish government writ in any case" he said.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz had decided to give Rs 200 billion annual subsidy on flour and a 10 kg bag of flour would be available everywhere at Rs. 490, he mentioned. He maintained that improving the economic condition of the people was a top priority of the government. The Punjab government would announce subsidy on sugar and ghee in a few days, he said. Punjab had procured 5 million tonnes of wheat, he informed.

Price control committees had been activated and the Punjab government had decided to tighten the noose around criminals, he said and added that it had also been decided to launch crackdown on those involved in murder, robbery, rape, snatching and other crimes.