UrduPoint.com

PTI Should Refrain From Playing Games Against Country: Attaullah Tarar

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2022 | 12:40 AM

PTI should refrain from playing games against country: Attaullah Tarar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should refrain from playing games against the country.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the PTI was ruthlessly using the government resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government and the KP government was encouraging its police to use it against the federation.

He said that law and order was destroyed during last failed long march of PTI, adding that protection of life and property of the people was government's responsibility. The law would take its course against those who damaged government property, he warned. "We stand like a rock with the policemen and officers" he said.

The minister said the Chief Minister Punjab had issued instructions to the Advocate General for the legal assistance of the police officers.

He said the PTI played havoc with the economy, these people wanted to spread anarchy in the country. "We will establish government writ in any case" he said.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz had decided to give Rs 200 billion annual subsidy on flour and a 10 kg bag of flour would be available everywhere at Rs. 490, he mentioned. He maintained that improving the economic condition of the people was a top priority of the government. The Punjab government would announce subsidy on sugar and ghee in a few days, he said. Punjab had procured 5 million tonnes of wheat, he informed.

Price control committees had been activated and the Punjab government had decided to tighten the noose around criminals, he said and added that it had also been decided to launch crackdown on those involved in murder, robbery, rape, snatching and other crimes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Hamza Shahbaz Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Law And Order Long March Robbery Criminals From Government Wheat Top Billion Million Flour

Recent Stories

KP Assembly passes 3 bills

KP Assembly passes 3 bills

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority installing 122 water fi ..

Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority installing 122 water filtration plants in Sargodha di ..

3 minutes ago
 Two brothers die in Harnai landmine blast

Two brothers die in Harnai landmine blast

3 minutes ago
 First Monkeypox Case Confirmed in Norway - Institu ..

First Monkeypox Case Confirmed in Norway - Institute of Public Health

3 minutes ago
 US Supportive of UN Efforts to Broker Deal With Ru ..

US Supportive of UN Efforts to Broker Deal With Russia on Ukraine Grain Exports ..

3 minutes ago
 POL prices to remain unchanged, notifies finance m ..

POL prices to remain unchanged, notifies finance ministry

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.