UrduPoint.com

PTI Should Return Parliament For Dialogue: Dr. Shezra

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2022 | 05:30 PM

PTI should return parliament for dialogue: Dr. Shezra

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz's (PML-N) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal on Monday said that Parliament was the right place for resolving all issues and the PTI should return to the lower house for holding dialogues with the government.

While talking to a private news channel, she said, since the PTI was ousted from power through a no-confidence motion, PTI Chief Imran Khan tried to exert failed pressure on the government in a bid to achieve the announcement of the snap polls.

She said that elections would be held as per the schedule.

She further added that the PTI sit-ins and long marches had inducted the huge financial losses to the country.

"During Imran Khan's government, the worst governance was practiced which halted the Pakistan's progress," she said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Progress Muslim All From Government

Recent Stories

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Prime Suspect ..

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Prime Suspect handed over to police on ten- ..

52 minutes ago
 LCCI holds condolence reference for S.M. Muneer

LCCI holds condolence reference for S.M. Muneer

1 hour ago
 "Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

"Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

1 hour ago
 ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support fl ..

ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support flood-relief efforts

3 hours ago
 Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad cou ..

Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad court reserved verdict

3 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in al ..

Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in all sectors

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.