PTI should return parliament for dialogue: Dr. Shezra

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz's (PML-N) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal on Monday said that Parliament was the right place for resolving all issues and the PTI should return to the lower house for holding dialogues with the government.

While talking to a private news channel, she said, since the PTI was ousted from power through a no-confidence motion, PTI Chief Imran Khan tried to exert failed pressure on the government in a bid to achieve the announcement of the snap polls.

She said that elections would be held as per the schedule.

She further added that the PTI sit-ins and long marches had inducted the huge financial losses to the country.

"During Imran Khan's government, the worst governance was practiced which halted the Pakistan's progress," she said.