UrduPoint.com

PTI Should Review Its Politics And Find An Alternative: Sherry Rehman

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2023 | 01:40 PM

PTI should review its politics and find an alternative: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should review its politics and find an alternative to the politics of chaos, protest and instability.

In a series of tweets, the federal minister said after the failure of the last ball and last card, Imran Khan had announced the Jail Bharo Tehreek (Get Jailed Movement).

Senator Rehman said Imran Khan himself had secured a bail before arrest in each case, adding, "If he has announced Jail Bharo movement then why is he taking bail?" She added that the Jail Bharo Movement should be led by Imran Khan himself.

"He is afraid of going to jail himself and inciting workers to go to jail," Sherry Rehman said.

The minister alleged that the people had rejected his (Imran Khan) personal protest, and now he has announced Jail Bharo Movement. "He thought that chaos and uncertainty would spread in the country after dissolution of the assemblies and resignations and the business of the country would stop. His aim is to maintain political chaos and anarchy in the country," Sherry Rehman added.

She alleged that Imran Khan wanted the atmosphere of division and conflict to continue in the country. She also said that every conspiracy hatched to spread chaos would fail.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Business Sherry Rehman Jail

Recent Stories

Top Professional Photographers Astounded by the Ca ..

Top Professional Photographers Astounded by the Cameras of vivo V25 5G and V25e

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, IMF will hold technical level talks toda ..

Pakistan, IMF will hold technical level talks today in Islamabad

9 minutes ago
 &#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; military ex ..

&#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; military exercise continuing in UAE

27 minutes ago
 Azam and Usama join Amir, Fakhar, Wahab on HBL PSL ..

Azam and Usama join Amir, Fakhar, Wahab on HBL PSL’s impact on their careers

47 minutes ago
 Former President Musharaf's body to be repatriated ..

Former President Musharaf's body to be repatriated to Pakistan from UAE today

2 hours ago
 Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; about 500 ..

Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; about 500 dead, many trapped

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.