PTI should review its politics and find an alternative: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should review its politics and find an alternative to the politics of chaos, protest and instability.

In a series of tweets, the federal minister said after the failure of the last ball and last card, Imran Khan had announced the Jail Bharo Tehreek (Get Jailed Movement).

Senator Rehman said Imran Khan himself had secured a bail before arrest in each case, adding, "If he has announced Jail Bharo movement then why is he taking bail?" She added that the Jail Bharo Movement should be led by Imran Khan himself.

"He is afraid of going to jail himself and inciting workers to go to jail," Sherry Rehman said.

The minister alleged that the people had rejected his (Imran Khan) personal protest, and now he has announced Jail Bharo Movement. "He thought that chaos and uncertainty would spread in the country after dissolution of the assemblies and resignations and the business of the country would stop. His aim is to maintain political chaos and anarchy in the country," Sherry Rehman added.

She alleged that Imran Khan wanted the atmosphere of division and conflict to continue in the country. She also said that every conspiracy hatched to spread chaos would fail.