PTI should set up South Punjab province with all political parties help: MQM-P

Mutahida Quami Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener and ex Mayor Karachi, Waseem Akhtar Tuesday suggested that PTI should make new province of South Punjab by taking all political parties along with it

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Mutahida Quami Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener and ex Mayor Karachi, Waseem Akhtar Tuesday suggested that PTI should make new province of South Punjab by taking all political parties along with it.

Speaking at a news conference here at Multan Press Club, he proposed establishing twenty new provinces in the country.

He claimed that MQM-P had raised voice for South Punjab province first of all, adding that they have Saraiki region masses.

MQM-P will set up new province for people of the region by practical measures, Akhtar said and added that it was basic right of public of this area.

The MQM-P leader chided Sindh government, saying that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) had created number of issues for Karachites besides Sindhis.

He lamented that Sindh government had made a political person administrator of Karachi, adding that though he should be a government servant.

Announcing MQM-P South Punjab office bearers, he appointed Izhar Ul Haq as its President and Idress Jami as general secretary.

Javid Akhtar, Syed Wasi Haider and Dr Akram will be Senior Vice presidents, he declared.