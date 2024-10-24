PTI Should Shift Focus On Constructive Politics: Musadik
Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2024 | 11:26 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik, on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) should review its political approach and engage in constructive dialogue with other political parties.
Speaking to a private news channel, he said that PTI leaders must leave behind their conspiratorial narratives against Pakistan and prioritize national interests.
He said that there were contradictions in the statements made by PTI leaders, making it difficult to comprehend their political strategies.
Dr. Malik stressed the need for a reduction in political tensions, calling on political leaders to prioritize the country's betterment.
He condemned PTI’s actions globally that harm Pakistan's dignity, stating that efforts have been made to tarnish the nation's image.
In response to a question, he described the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as an "irresponsible personality."
