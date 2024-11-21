PTI Should Turn To Dialogue, Parliamentary Politics: Sheikh
Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2024 | 11:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, on Thursday said that the government was open to dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), but the former chairman back off every time.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the PTI must act wisely, saying, instead of divisive protests, they should turn to dialogue.
He said that dialogue among politicians and political parties were essential for the development of the country and the strengthening of democracy.
Commenting on PTI protest plans, he said every political party has the right to democratic protest but he advised PTI to keep their actions peaceful and avoid taking the law into their own hands.
Sheikh also assured that while peaceful protest is a right, the government is prepared to address any unlawful gatherings or disruptive activities.
He highlighted that Pakistan’s economic is on the way of progression, stock market performance is batter, reduced inflation, increased remittances, and significant foreign policy achievements.
