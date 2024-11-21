Open Menu

PTI Should Turn To Dialogue, Parliamentary Politics: Sheikh

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2024 | 11:20 PM

PTI should turn to dialogue, parliamentary politics: Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, on Thursday said that the government was open to dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), but the former chairman back off every time.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the PTI must act wisely, saying, instead of divisive protests, they should turn to dialogue.

He said that dialogue among politicians and political parties were essential for the development of the country and the strengthening of democracy.

Commenting on PTI protest plans, he said every political party has the right to democratic protest but he advised PTI to keep their actions peaceful and avoid taking the law into their own hands.

Sheikh also assured that while peaceful protest is a right, the government is prepared to address any unlawful gatherings or disruptive activities.

He highlighted that Pakistan’s economic is on the way of progression, stock market performance is batter, reduced inflation, increased remittances, and significant foreign policy achievements.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Democracy Market Government

Recent Stories

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empo ..

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"

2 hours ago
 Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

7 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

7 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

7 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

8 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

8 hours ago
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

9 hours ago
 Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

10 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

10 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

10 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan