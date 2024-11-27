PTI should wait for 2029 election, says Nasir Shah

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Provincial Minister for Energy, Planning and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the role of these miscreants is to spread chaos in the country.

These people reached Islamabad in three days, but ran away in three minutes, he said and added that it was a flop show.

He said that they came to get their leader released, but instead, they got their workers arrested.

He said that the PTI and its founder can only get relief from the courts, not by making false claims, attacking the capital.

He expressed these views while talking to the media at Sukkur Press Club on Wednesday. The Minister said that PTI members were giving the impression that Imran Khan would be taken out of jail and would take oath at the Prime Minister's House, but nothing of the sort happened.

He praised the role of Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, who controlled the situation with tolerance. He said that people have been misled through social media, now the situation is in front of everyone. How many people from Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan went to Islamabad, Sukkur is such a big city, how many people from here went to Islamabad, he added.

Minister Shah said that PTI hired people for attacking Islamabad which also include foreign national and terrorists. The minister said that all the resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being spent on spreading chaos in the country.

He was of opinion that country is moving forward in terms of progress, so let the country develop and advised PTI to wait for 2029 for general election. if these people continue to make such moves, they'll have no future, the minister added.

He further said that even now, the President of Belarus is present in Islamabad, who has brought a large delegation of investors with him.

Earlier, talking to Media, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said he was not in favour of imposing the governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but the Federal government will have to take some action regarding the law and order situation in the province .

The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is busy spreading chaos in the country instead of controlling the situation in his province, and all the resources of the province are being spent on creating chaos, he said.

Responding to a question, he said that no compromises will be made on the issues of Sindh, neither in the past nor in the future.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is the only one that stands by Sindh on every issue. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto herself staged a sit-in on the Kalabagh Dam issue. Even now, our leadership has a clear stance that we will not allow anything to be done that is against the interests of Sindh.

Earlier, a birthday ceremony for Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah was organized by Sukkur Press Club, which was attended by Chairman District Council Sukkur Syed Kamail Hyder Shah, DC Sukkur Dr MB Raja Dahrejo, Deputy Mayor Sukkur Dr. Arshad Mughal, Taqi Dharejo, lawyers' leader Qurban Malano, social activist Shahista Khoso, Peoples' Party Town Chairmen, workers, journalists from Sukkur and Rohri, and citizens in large numbers.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah cut the birthday cake along with Sukkur Press Club's patron in chief Lala Asad Pathan and President Asif Zaheer Lodhi.