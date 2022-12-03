UrduPoint.com

PTI Should Wait For General Elections To Be Held In 2023: Ishaq Dar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2022 | 12:36 AM

PTI should wait for general elections to be held in 2023: Ishaq Dar

Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar on Friday suggested that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, instead of locking horns with the government over the demand for early elections, wait for general elections that would be held in 2023

Imran Khan had been wasting the time of the public on non-issues, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The constitution, he said, clearly mentioned the time frame of the next elections.

The minister said Imran Khan was doing politics for personal interest. Commenting on the agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said the coalition government was fully capable of fulfilling the requirements of the IMF programme.

Voicing serious concerns over the weak policies of the previous government, he said PTI had damaged the economic sector as well as institutions, during its tenure.

He said, "We are trying to control the current account deficit." The incumbent government was taking steps to arrange more than $ 7 billion.

In reply to a question regarding Pakistan's risk of default, he said the government had already prepared a plan to revive the economy.

To another question about IMF, he said, "We will complete all the agreements made with IMF." About the issue of the rising Dollar against the rupee, he said all important measures were being taken to control the smuggling of Dollars.

To a question about early elections, he said Imran Khan should avoid creating chaos over elections. He said the government would consult with allied party members for announcing the schedule of general elections. He made it clear that the next elections would be held in 2023.

