PTI Shows Ugly Political Face Over Jaffar Express Attack: DPM Dar

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had revealed its ugly political face over the Jaffar Express attack.

"When the enemy targeted innocent Pakistani citizens, PTI started blaming the army," the deputy PM said in his social media post on X.

He pointed out that the nation had understood the evil nexus of the enemies. "This is treason against the nation", he added.

