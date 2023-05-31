PTI shying away from accountability: Khaqan Abbasi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's government in the last four years made the worst victimization of the PML-N leadership and now its own leadership was shying away from accountability.

"The entire PML-N leadership had faced the fabricated cases and appeared in courts but nothing was proved," he said while talking to a private news channel.

"The politics of the PTI was all about leveling baseless accusations against the opponents", Abbasi added.

Those who were involved in torching and other miscreant activities on May 9 should be dealt with iron hands according to the law and the constitution, he demanded.

"It is Imran who is responsible for the downfall of his own party," he said and alleged that the PTI chairman used different tactics to spread anarchy in the country.

Replying to a question, the senior PML-N leader said the general elections would be held simultaneously across the country.