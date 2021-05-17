PTI Sialkot Labour Wing leader condemns Israeli attack

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :District President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Labour Wing Chaudhry Anwar has condemned the Israeli attacks on unarmed Palestinians, saying the use of power against common citizens including women and children is a clear violation of the human rights and the international laws.

While talking to the media here on Monday, he said that the international community must play its role in resolving the Palestinian issue.

He said the Israeli aggression had exposed the so-called human rights bodies across the world.

Anwar said the Israel was targeting the Palestinian people and the bloodshed had saddened the Muslims around the world. History of humanity would never forgive those who would remain silent on Israeli aggression and barbarism, he added.

He appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan's step to show solidarity with Palestine and said that Pakistan stands with the Muslims of Palestine.

app/ir